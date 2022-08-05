Qatargas delivers LNG cargo to LMPT2 Map ta Phut Terminal in Thailand

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) has delivered a commissioning liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Thailands newest LNG receiving terminal, LMPT2 Map Ta Phut LNG Terminal, located in Rayong Province of Thailand, West of Map ta Phut Port.

The commissioning cargo was loaded in Ras Laffan on 04 June 2022 on the Q-Flex LNG vessel, Al Oraiq, with an overall cargo carrying capacity of 210,000 cubic meters. It arrived at LMPT2 Map ta Phut LNG terminal on 18 June 2022, Qatargas said in a press release.

Qatargas has established a strong partnership with Thailand since May 2011 when it commissioned PTTs Map Ta Phut LNG Terminal. The state-owned PTT is the largest piped-gas and LNG importer and aggregator in Thailand. Qatar-sourced LNG made up a significant share in the overall LNG import into Thailand.

The terminals nominal capacity is 7.5 million tons of LNG per annum (Mtpa), and it can receive vessels with a capacity between 125,000 cubic meters and 264,000 cubic meters. The terminal comprises of two storage tanks each with an overall capacity of 250,000 cubic meters.

To-date, Qatargas has contributed to commissioning 26 new LNG terminals worldwide since 2008.

Source: The Peninsula