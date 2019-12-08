Qatargas LNG production achieves ‘best in class’ reliability performance of 98.8% in 2019

Qatargas’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) production is on target achieving the “best in class” reliability performance of 98.8% while the Laffan Refinery achieved a strong reliability of 98.6%, well ahead of the current year targets.

The world’s top LNG company’s “achievements in 2019 and its strong performance” in a wide range of areas were highlighted at its Annual Town Hall meetings held in Doha and Al Khor recently.

The company also completed “successful and safe” shutdowns of three of its mega LNG trains to ensure their reliability.

Qatargas maintained a “strong environmental and safety performance” as it achieved a flaring rate of 0.38 against a target of 0.44 thanks to a successful flare reduction project whereas the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission rate showed 0.35 against a target of 0.42.

In the year under review, Laffan Refinery 1 marked 10 years of operation without any Lost Time Incident (LTI) and the company successfully completed two key environmental projects – the Waste Materials Management facility and the Treated Industrial and Process Water facility.

Updates on the North Field Expansion (NFE) and North Filed Production Sustainability (NFPS) projects were provided during the event.

While the NFPS project will ensure that the current production capacity of the North Field offshore wells is well maintained into future, the NFE project will further enhance Qatar’s production capacity from the current 77mn tonnes per year (Mtpy) to 110mn Mtpy by 2024. Updates on the Barzan Pipeline and Helium 3 projects were also provided during the event.

The 2020 strategic goals, as explained during the meetings, included striving for an “Incident and Injury Free” workplace, improving uptime availability, reliability and utilisation of the LNG plants to achieve full plant capacity and meet supply rights; and enhancing and promoting reliability culture across the organisation to drive efficiency.

In addition, further strategic goals were identified as maximising revenue by penetrating new markets; maximising customer satisfaction while retaining contractual and financial performance; and achieving Qatarisation targets through a skill-based Qatarisation strategy.

At the events, Qatargas performance, challenges and strategic goals were reviewed.

The Town Hall meeting is an open forum for employees to meet with Qatargas’ chief executive officer and the management leadership team for discussions on the company’s performance, future challenges and strategic goals for the year ahead.

A question and answer session followed in which Qatargas CEO Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani, and the management team replied to employee’s questions and enquiries on work-related matters.

Source: Gulf Times