Qatargas Operating delivers 2000th LNG cargo to India

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) today announced a historic milestone as it successfully delivered the 2,000th liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to India.

The cargo, transported on-board ‘Aseem,’ a conventional LNG vessel with a capacity of 155,000 cubic metres, was loaded at the Ras Laffan Port on 17th November and delivered to India’s Dahej LNG Terminal, owned and operated by Petronet LNG Limited.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Qatargas, said:

‘We are delighted to reach this historic milestone in our relationship with India with whom we have established a strong partnership since July 1999. India is a key market for Qatargas given its geographical proximity and growth potential.’

He added: ‘As India continues to make big strides towards achieving its ambitious target of 15 percent natural gas in the country’s overall energy mix, we are committed to extending all possible support by reliable delivery of this clean fuel. As the World’s Premier LNG Company, Qatargas continues to play a major role in ensuring energy security for countries across the globe.’

Qatargas had signed a 25-years Long term Free On Board (FOB) Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Petronet. It loads around 116 cargoes per a year to India under this SPA in addition to supplying significant volumes into the short term and spot markets. In March 2019, Qatargas had supplied a commissioning LNG cargo for India’s newest LNG receiving terminal, Ennore, near the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Source: Qatargas