Qatargas to deliver 1 mln tonnes of LNG to Kuwait

Qatargas signed a sale and purchase agreement with Shell to deliver 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually to Kuwait starting this year, the Qatari company said in a press release on Sunday.

This long-term agreement follows a recent pact signed between Qatar Petroleum (QP) and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

“These agreements demonstrate our commitment to Kuwait, which is a very important LNG market,” Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi said.

Kaabi, who is also the president and chief executive officer of QP, added that the new deal underlines Qatargas’ position as a LNG market leader.

