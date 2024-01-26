Qatar’s LNG production remains uninterrupted: QatarEnergy

Recent News

  

QatarEnergy confirmed that the State of Qatar’s LNG production continues uninterrupted, stressing that its commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to its customers remains unwavering.

In a statement on Wednesday, QatarEnergy said, “While the ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes, LNG shipments from Qatar are being managed with our valued buyers.”
Source: Gulf Times

