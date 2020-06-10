Qatar’s maritime sector continued to be busy in May despite virus woes

Qatar’s maritime sector continued to be busy in May this year, amidst Covid-19, as more vessels called on Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports and there was a double-digit monthly expansion in the handling of general cargoes, building materials and livestock.

The general cargo handling saw 12.27% increase month-on-month to 154,314 tonnes in May 2020. It saw a 28.93% surge year-on-year, said Mwani Qatar’s performance statistics.

Mwani Qatar is committed to build more efficient and sustainable supply chains that generates and promotes economic development in line with the Ministry of Transport and Communication’s strategic plan, aiming to transform the country into a vibrant regional commercial hub.

The cumulative general cargo movement through the three ports reached 566,163 tonnes during the first five months of this year.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 110,874 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which increased 0.48% month-on-month in May 2020. However, it declined 3.62% on a yearly basis. The container movement totalled 557,143 TEUs during January-May this year.

During the review period, the number of ships calling on these ports was 246, representing 9.82% jump month-on-month; even as it were down 34.4% year-on-year. As many as 1,271 ships had called on the ports during the first five months of this year.

Hamad Port’s strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq, and south towards Oman, QTerminals chief executive Neville Bissett had earlier said.

The works on the 403,500 sqm container terminal 2 (CT2) at the Hamad Port has already begun as part of the country’s expansion strategy in its maritime sector.

QTerminals and its civil works partners reached 1mn man-hours at Hamad Port CT2 development project (Phases 1 and 2) without any lost time incident in May this year.

The three ports had handled 41,428 livestock in May this year, which witnessed a stupendous 62.88% surge on a monthly basis. Nevertheless, it fell 47.22% year-on-year. The three ports had seen a cumulative figure of 285,692 heads during January-May 2020.

The building materials handled through these ports amounted to 21,521 tonnes, which increased 8.31% month-on-month; but shrank 53.39% on a yearly basis this May. A total of 123,213 tonnes of building materials had been handled by these three ports during the first five months of this year.

The ports handled a total of 4,342 vehicles (RORO), which declined 7.72% and 18.51% on monthly and yearly basis respectively in the review period. A total of 29,523 units have moved through these ports during January-May this year.

Besides the usual handling of general cargoes, the Al Ruwais port is now handling the increased demand of foodstuff and other commodities. It also provides a ready solution by acting as gateway for fresh commodities from neighbouring countries.

About 80% of world goods trade by volume is carried by sea and China is home to seven of the world’s ten busiest container ports, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Source: Gulf Times