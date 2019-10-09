Qatar’s ports handle over 1m containers in 9 months this year

The container traffic at Hamad Port, Ruwais Port and Doha Port has crossed 1 million mark in the first nine of this year, showing that Qatar’s maritime sector remains strong. The ports have handled 1,002,908 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers in January-September period, which is around two percent more than compared to container traffic in same period in 2018.

These ports also witnessed impressive growth in building materials and vehicles handling. During the first nine months, these ports handled 307,511 tonnes of general cargo, recording 23 percent growth compared to same period in previous year. The ports handled 54,555 vehicles in January- September period, registering a growth of 7 percent compared to corresponding period in 2018, said Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) in tweet yesterday.

The ports also handled 556,780 tonnes of general cargo in first nine months and 582,598 heads of livestock.

In September this year, 371 ships docked at Hamad Port, Ruwais Port and Doha Port compared to 319 ships in August 2019.

Hamad Port has lion’s share in container traffic because of its state-of-the-art container terminal. QTerminals at the moment operates Phase-I of the Hamad Port which consist of several facilities, including a container terminal (CT-1), a general cargo terminal that handles cars and other vehicles, heavy equipment and livestock, and other areas which is called offshore-supply services terminal to support the oil and gas industry.

The container traffic expected to rise further in future as Hamad Port is undergoing expansion. The development works of Phase II of the Hamad Port, which consist of second container terminal (CT-2), has already begun.

In August this year, Hamad Port was placed at number 114 in top 120 container ports ranking of 2018. The port was ranked number 114 globally in the list of top 120 ports released annually by Container Management magazine. Qatari ports have seen tremendous growth in a short duration and they are further cementing Qatar’s position as a regional maritime hub. They are playing a major role in securing the needs of local markets and projects implemented by Qatar.

Ports in Qatar registered impressive growth in cargo handling in the first half of this year. The ports handled 218,330 tonnes of building materials in January-June period of this year, compared to 177,000 tonnes in the same period last year, showing a growth of around 24 percent.

Source: The Peninsula Qatar