Qatar’s ports witness robust growth from January to September

Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered a strong growth in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 evident by surge in handling of volumes of general cargo and rise in receiving of vessels and vehicles compared to second quarter of this year.

The containers performance recorded an increase of 6 percent in Q3, 2022. Vessels and RORO units saw a growth of 7 percent and 1 percent respectively, according to a recent tweet by Mwani Qatar. During the first nine months of this year the general cargo through the three ports saw a 6 percent surge to 1,152,337 tonnes.

From January to September 2022 the ports received 2,176 ships. The handling of vehicles (RORO units) totaled 59,539 units through the three ports during the same period. The containers, building materials, and livestock handling stood at 1,061,078 TEUs, 352,560 tonnes, and 127,316 heads respectively.

From January 2022 to June 2022, Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port handled 698,918 TEUs containers, 854029 tonnes of general cargo, 38,063 units of RORO vehicles, 99,268 heads of livestock and 260,749 tonnes of building materials. Also, the ports received 1,392 vessels during the same period.

The general cargo handled through the three ports stood at 132,270 tonnes in September 2022, whereas in August 2022 it stood at 100,866 tonnes, registering a surge of 31.13 percent on yearly basis. The containers, and vessels saw an increase of 1 percent, and 3.37 percent respectively on monthly basis in September this year. The Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) received 123,000 TEUs in September 2022 and the ports received 276 ships in last month

The RORO (vehicles) totaled 6048 units, and the number of livestock heads was 6499, while 27,000 tonnes of building and construction materials were recorded.

In the first half of 2022, Mwani Qatar ports handled total of 700,000 TEUs including transshipment of 200,000 TEUs through Hamad Port, in addition to more than 850,000 tonnes of general cargo and above 260,000 tonnes of building materials. According to Mwani Annual Report 2021, Qatar’s share in overall Middle East trade is expected to significantly increase with the robust technological infrastructure supporting Hamad Port’s second container terminal (CT2).

The revealed the company’s ports achieved a container throughput of 1.57 million TEUs, 9 percent higher than the 1.44 million TEUs moved in 2020, with an increasing of 36 percent in the transshipments to reach 5,62,539 TEUs in the end of 2021.

Mwani Qatar is responsible for managing the ports and maritime transport terminals in the State of Qatar, in addition to its management of berths, dry ports and container terminals. It is also involved in the development of seaports and related services in accordance with global standards.

Source: The Peninsula