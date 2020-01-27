Qatar’s QTerminals wins tender to develop, operate Ukrainian sea port

Qatari sea port operator QTerminals has won a concession tender to develop and operate Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Olvia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), is due to invest 3.4 billion hryvnias ($133 million) in the next five years.

It will also pay an 80 million hryvnia ($3.27 million) concession fee annually, Honcharuk said, giving no more details.

Established in 1992 in the Mykolayiv region, Olvia can accept vessels with the deadweight of up to 80,000 tonnes. Last year the terminal processed 3 million tonnes of cargo, according to a local specialised news agency.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)