Qingdao unveils intelligent port transport system

An air-track intelligent transport system was unveiled at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, as its demonstration section went into operation on Wednesday. The system represents a significant step forward in China’s construction of intelligent and environmentally friendly ports.

The system combines port business with rail business, creating a safer, more efficient, environmentally friendly and economical transportation method, according to the Qingdao Port of Shandong Port Group, which is operating the system.

With a length of 620 meters, the demonstration section employs cutting-edge technologies such as the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and 5G communication. The operation process is intelligent and fully electric with low noise and zero pollution.

The system can be also connected to various port-related businesses, ranging from rail-sea transit service to customs procedures and cross-board commerce.

Li Yongcui, general manager of the fully automated port, said the area of the air-track intelligent transport system is only 30 percent of that of the road construction, and the construction cost is reduced by more than 50 percent compared with the original railway plan.

Source: China Daily