QTerminals announces new shipping line linking ports in Middle East and North Africa

Qatari sea port operator QTerminals announced on Thursday the commencement of a new shipping line service MIDDLE EAST 6 linking the country’s Hamad Port with ports in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

The new service aims to provide opportunities for direct trade between the countries with regular service, faster and cost-effective transit.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jana Choukeir; editing by David Evans)