Quarantine & Testing Requirements for seafarers, crew changes in Dubai

WHO and IMHA have provided information regarding the recommended quarantine and testing requirements for seafarers who are joining ship. The club would like to thank the ICS for sharing this information.

The following resources can assist in providing best practice advice:

1. A list of globally approved and authorized PCR tests that WHO can recommend to Shipping Companies to use in liaison with health providers. WHO Emergency Use Listing for SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostic products here.

2. WHO has advised on the current suitability of saliva tests and whether these are of value or not in verifying whether someone has COVID-19. Nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs (NPS/OPS) are the preferred sample type and are consistently more sensitive and reliable than saliva. However, if no other option is available a saliva test is better than nothing.

3. The current WHO COVID-19 testing protocol is undergoing revision but the latest version is available at here.

The IMHA recommended quarantine and testing requirements for seafarers joining a ship are attached on the right.

In recognition of the efforts of seafarers and their vital role in globally securing supply chains, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has announced that it is now allowing the resumption of crew changing across all ports and anchorage areas in Dubai. Crew changes would be allowed in accordance with the requirements laid down by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Local agents will need to coordinate with DMCA and other authorities to process any crew change requirements. The official press release is available on the right.

Source: The Standard Club