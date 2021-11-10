Quest for predictable costs drives uptake of ABB Turbocharging service agreement

ABB Turbocharging has welcomed the 50th customer for its Turbo LifecycleCare annual service agreement as operators in the marine and power sectors seek to maximize uptime while benefitting from predictable maintenance costs and high-quality OEM service. The full-scope service agreements, suitable for main and auxiliary engine turbochargers in the marine and power plant sector, are based on a fixed price per running hour covering standard spare parts, wear and tear and labor.

Turbo LifecycleCare was launched in 2017 and since then has provided customers with confidence that their costs will reflect actual running hours. One early adopter is bulk carrier operator Equinox Maritime, a Turbo LifecycleCare customer since 2018. According to technical manager Leontios Pitaoulis, the service also provides assurance of high-quality maintenance at the hand of ABB Turbocharging experts.

“Reliability and uptime are of utmost priority for our operations. With ABB’s Turbo LifecycleCare service agreement, all spare parts planning and servicing are conducted on time, efficiently and within fixed budget. This agreement has given me peace of mind on turbochargers so I can focus on other important operative needs,” said Pitaoulis.

Dirk Balthasar, Head of Global Service Sales at ABB Turbocharging, said: “Our Turbo LifecycleCare service agreements address customers’ needs for service plannability and financial predictability. With these agreements we make sure that our customers can focus on the essentials of their business, while we take care of their turbochargers in terms of service scheduling and execution – with fixed budget and no surprises from day one.”

To date, ABB Turbocharging has secured Turbo LifecycleCare contracts for a wide range of marine and land-based customers valued at around $125 million in total.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our # 1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. As the global #2 in the market, we build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations. go.abb/processautomation

Source: ABB