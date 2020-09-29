Questionnaire assesses port digitalisation

A global ports questionnaire on electronic data exchange has been launched to gauge how far processes have been digitalised to track movements of ships, cargo and passengers.

Coinciding with the 44th IMO FAL Committee meeting, the International Association of Ports and Harbors’ (IAPH) confidential questionnaire will be used to assessing the levels of assistance and support ports need to digitalise, especially in emerging and developing counties.

This follows the call to action communiqué initiated by IAPH back in June which includes assessing the state of implementation of the requirements defined in the International Maritime Organization’s Facilitation (IMOFAL) Convention.

Patrick Verhoeven, managing director of IAPH, commented: “The COVID19 pandemic and the need for safe ship-shore interactions have pushed ports to digitalize. While some IMO member states and ports have achieved some gains, implementing electronic data exchange remains work in progress. Ultimately the aim is to enable and accelerate trade through the world’s ports. This questionnaire aims to assess the status of that work in progress and the challenges being faced by all parties in the process.”

The questionnaire on electronic interchange will provide key insights into where most efforts are needed to provide expertise, capacity building and in some cases technical infrastructure to streamline efficient data exchange between the port community and the ships calling at their ports. IAPH will only publish overall results as well as on a regional scale.

The questionnaire closes for responses on 16 October.

Source: Port Strategy