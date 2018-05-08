Queue at Australian PWCS coal terminals falls on week to 3 vessels

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had three ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared to five a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in its weekly report.

The queue is expected to be less than five ships at the end of May, HVCCC said.

A total of 1.92 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, down 352,800 mt from a week earlier. Month-to-date exports totaled 1.59 million mt, according to the report.

Coal producers forecast May arrivals at the terminals to be at 9.2 million mt and for June at 9.6 million mt.

Meanwhile, coal throughput on Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.31 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 1.39 million mt of coal was shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.59 million mt available for export Sunday, up 337,782 mt from the previous week.

Gladstone port had five ships in queue Monday, and an additional four ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts