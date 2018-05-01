Queue at Australian PWCS coal terminals falls on week to 5 vessels

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had five ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared with 10 a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said it its weekly report.

The queue was expected to fall to five vessels at the end of April and less than five at the end of May, HVCCC said.

A total of 2.27 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, up 431,800 mt from a week earlier. Month-to-date exports totaled 8.56 million mt, according to the report.

Coal producers had forecast April arrivals at the terminals at 8.4 million mt and for May at 9.7 million mt.

Meanwhile, coal throughput on Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.4 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 1.13 million mt of coal was shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.25 million mt available for export on Sunday, down 32,666 mt from the previous week.

Gladstone port had eight ships in queue Monday, and an additional two ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

