Queue at Australian PWCS coal terminals rises on week to 28 vessels

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had 28 ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared to 20 a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in its weekly report Monday.

The queue is expected to amount to eight ships at the end of the month, HVCCC said.

A total of 1.61 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, up 300,400 mt from a week earlier. Month-to-date exports totaled 1.29 million mt, according to the report.

Coal producers forecast June arrivals at the terminals to be at 9.9 million mt and for July to be at 10.4 million mt, the report said.

Meanwhile, coal throughput on Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.25 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 1.64 million mt of coal was shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 3.11 million mt available for export Sunday, up 431,836 mt from the previous week.

Gladstone port had nine ships in queue Monday, and an additional three ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts