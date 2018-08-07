Queue at Australian PWCS coal terminals rises on week to nine vessels

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had nine ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared with three a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in its weekly report, Monday.

The queue was expected to comprise six ships at the end of the month, HVCCC said.

A total of 1.76 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, down 662,700 mt from a week earlier. Month-to-date exports totaled 1.23 million mt, according to the report.

Coal producers had forecast August arrivals at the terminals at 9.7 million mt, and for September at 10.7 million mt, said the report.

Meanwhile, coal throughput on Newcastle port’s railway last week was 2 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 241,300 mt of coal was shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.05 million mt available for export on Sunday, down about 500,500 mt from the previous week.

Gladstone port had three ships in queue Monday, and an additional ship was loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts