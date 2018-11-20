Queue at Australia’s PWCS coal terminals falls on week to 3 vessels

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in the Australian state of New South Wales had three ships waiting offshore on Sunday, down from four a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in its weekly report on Monday.

The queue was expected to be nine at the end of November and less than five at the end of December, HVCCC said.

A total 1.4 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, down from 2.06 million mt the week before.Month-to-date exports totaled 4.57 million mt, the report showed.

Coal producers had forecast November arrivals at the terminals at 7.5 million mt, and at 10.6 million mt in December, HVCCC said.

Coal throughput at Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.4 million mt, up from 3 million mt a week earlier, HVCCC said.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 2.2 million mt available for export on Sunday, up from 1.34 million mt the prior week.

Source: Platts