Quick response wins Evac Evolution ballast water management system order for Cable Laying Vessel

A quick response was a vital factor in winning an order to supply an Evac Evolution ballast water management system (BWMS) for a cable laying vessel based in the United Arab Emirates.

The system will be installed on Cable Ship Etisalat which is operated by E-Marine PJSC, the leading specialists in telecommunications submarine cable installation, repair and maintenance who have headquarters in Dubai.

“When E-Marine contacted us, they said it was essential that the system was delivered to Dubai within four weeks so that it could be installed when the vessel was in drydock”, said Stevenson Varghese, Managing Director of Cathelco Middle East, who won the contract. The Evac Evolution system is produced and developed by Cathelco who have been part of the Evac Group since 2018.

Technical proposals were submitted to the customer and approved within a matter of days, enabling the assembly of equipment and delivery to proceed at record speed.

Evac Evolution – IMO & US Coast Guard Type Approved

The Cable Ship Etisalat, a 2,221 GRT cable laying vessel built in 1990, is being supplied with an Evac Evolution mini-system with the capacity to treat ballast water at up to 55m3/h.

Based on a combination of filtration and UV technology, the system gained IMO and U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval in 2019, opening the way to worldwide sales.

When the U.S. Coast Guard issued the Type Approval certificate for the system, it was the first to show UV transmission (as opposed to UV intensity) as a real measurement of water quality.

“UV transmission data for ports around the world is readily available”, said Carlo Soddu, Country Manager, who has supervised the contract. “Therefore, ours was the first BWMS to allow owners to make an informed decision about choosing a suitable system for the areas where the vessel is sailing”, he added.

The system is being supplied in modular form, enabling individual components to be distributed around the engine room to make best use of available space. With this in mind, the UV reactors and filters in the Evac Evolution mini-series have been reduced in size without any compromise in performance.

Another important point is that the Evac Evolution system is completely chemical-free. This means that the potential hazards and safety implications of dealing with chemicals are completely eliminated, together with the cost of replenishment.

The Evac Evolution incorporates a unique feedback ‘loop’ based on the measurement of UV transmission which determines the precise dosage. It automatically adjusts to different seawater qualities in harbours and estuaries ensuring that the optimum UV dosage is applied at all times, but saves on power during normal running.

Effective in fresh, brackish and seawater, the system is available in capacities from 34m3/h to 1,500m3/h in a single unit.

The Evac Evolution system has been fitted on vessels including cruise ships, container vessels, research ships, offshore supply vessels and cable laying craft where its small footprint and potential for flexible installation have proved to be important assets.

Source: EVAC Group