R. STAHL TRANBERG Acquires IMT Helideck Lighting Portfolio

R. STAHL TRANBERG, a leading provider and systems integrator of helideck, marine and oil & gas solutions and part of the R. STAHL Group, today announced an asset deal with Xylem, a global water technology company, to acquire its well-known IMT helideck lighting portfolio.

The transaction – comprising the acquisition of the intellectual property, products, route to market and customers under the IMT brand – makes R. STAHL TRANBERG the world’s number one provider of helideck lighting solutions.

Thomas Linkenheil, Managing Director of R. STAHL TRANBERG, commented: “We are delighted to be announcing this asset deal today. It perfectly combines two world class brands known for quality, safety and innovation, and decades of experience in helideck lighting solutions.”

He continues: “On top of this, the strength of the IMT’s customer base – for example in the Middle East and Asia – aligns ideally with our growth ambitions. We can now even better leverage our strong position as technology leader and solution provider to the benefit of our customers also in these regions.”

Source: R. STAHL TRANBERG