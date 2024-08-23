Rail Service Disruption in Canada

​On August 22, 2024, The Canadian Minister of Labour, through federal authority, has imposed binding arbitration to conclude the dispute between Teamsters Canada Rail Concerned (TCRC) and Canadian National (CNRR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC). The scope of the announcement also includes a mandate to resume railway business operations as quickly as possible.

OOCL is working closely with our railroad and marine terminal partners to provide the most current information available. Meanwhile, we continue to urge all concerned parties regularly check related websites prior to making dispatch arrangements.

As the situation remains fluid, you may also refer to the below sites to obtain detailed information on this subject:

Canadian National Railway (CN): https://www.cn.ca

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC): https://www.cpkcr.com

Teamster Latest News & Updates: https://teamstersrail.ca/news-details/news/latest-news-updates/24083

Port of Vancouver: https://www.portvancouver.com/about-us/information-updates/port-of-vancouver-operations-update-1-august-19-2024-rail-disruptions/

Port of Montreal: Operations update: rail disruption (port-montreal.com)

Prince Rupert Port Authority: Latest News and Updates | Prince Rupert Port Authority : Prince Rupert Port Authority

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your business operation.

Source: OOCL