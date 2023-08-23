Rain reduces Germany’s grain harvest, farm association says

Germany’s 2023 crop of all types of grain could fall to less than 40 million tonnes from 43 million in 2022 after frequent rain in August soaked crops and interrupted harvesting, the DBV association of German farmers said on Tuesday.

The association’s first grain harvest estimate in July was 40.9 million tonnes, but it said the August rain meant it was in doubt whether the 40-million tonne level could be reached.

“The long period of rain means we are facing significant losses of volume and quality,” DBV President Joachim Rukwied said.

Repeated rain in July and August followed a dry May and June and a wet spring that delayed planting.

Wheat harvest volumes are expected to fall well below last year’s 22 million tonnes, with at least 20 million tonnes or more possible this year, Rukwied told an online news conference. Wheat harvesting could be completed later this week if current dry weather continues.

A larger proportion of Germany’s wheat harvest is expected to only reach animal feed quality but a precise forecast is not possible, he said.

“In some regions wheat which should have been harvested is still standing in the fields,” the association said.

It expects the winter rapeseed harvest to fall by 4.9% to 4.07 million tonnes.

Germany is the European Union’s second-largest wheat producer after France and often the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil, biodiesel and animal feed meal.

Winter barley, used for animal feed, is expected to increase by some 9.1% on the year to 9.5 million tonnes as harvesting was completed before the August rains.

Summer rain has benefited crops traditionally harvested in the autumn, including maize (corn) and sugar beets, and a good grape crop for wine is also expected.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely, Sharon Singleton and Barbara Lewis)