Rains help Argentina’s wheat crop condition -grains exchange

Argentina’s 2023/24 wheat crop has been helped by recent rains in key agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, although western parts of the country are still parched.

Argentina is a major global wheat exporter, and the exchange expects a harvest of 16.5 million metric tons this season.

Following rains last week some 24% of planted wheat is in good or excellent condition, an increase of 5.7 percentage points versus the previous week, the exchange said in its weekly report.

Yield potential was being impacted by an increase in temperatures and dry conditions in the areas that hadn’t seen rain, the exchange said.

It added that 2.2% of Argentina’s 2023/24 planned corn crop had already been planted, supported by the recent rain.

Corn output is estimated at 55 million tons in 7.3 million hectares.

Argentina is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter.

The Rosario grains exchange estimated on Wednesday a 23/24 wheat harvest of 15 million tons and a corn harvest for the same cycle of 56 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)