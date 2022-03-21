Raising oil production was mentioned briefly in talks with ADNOC – German econ ministry

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck spoke with Emirati state oil firm ADNOC briefly about increasing oil production, a spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters on Monday.

“We haven’t talked about oil except OPEC. In this respect, the appeal that the production volume be increased in such a way that the people of the world can pay for this oil as long as we need it,” Habeck told journalists after a meeting with the company.

Habeck is on a trip to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies as Germany makes efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Alex Richardson)