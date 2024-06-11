Rajant And Embotech Strategic Partnership Advances Port Autonomy

Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Embotech, a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions for private grounds and smart factories, have partnered to advance port autonomy. Zurich testing of Rajant’s networking with Embotech’s autonomous driving solution implemented in a terminal truck demonstrated highly reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity for communications in tele-operated and autonomous applications.

“A port environment is very dynamic with a lot of metal and moving equipment, such as cranes, tractors, and containers”, shares Erich Smidt, Rajant Vice President of Sales, EMEA. “These obstructions block RF signals, and Rajant’s unique Kinetic Mesh solution ensures high availability and reliability of real-time connectivity to support their autonomous applications. The testing results at the port proved Rajant is the right communication technology for this environment.”

Dr. Giorgio Corbellini, Head of Commercial Vehicle Automation at Embotech states, “Network availability is a critical requirement for a port deployment that operates 24/7, 365 days a year. This pilot project shows how the autonomous vehicle can use Rajant Kinetic Mesh to get correction service for the local RTK station and get the transportation tasks from the control tower. Unlike less stable wireless technologies, Rajant met the challenges with continuous connectivity, enabling the decoupling of the autonomous fleet and the rest of the operations for security reasons. Overall, Embotech is impressed with Rajant’s expertise. Our collaboration on the testing ground in Zurich was instrumental in validating the concept. The seamless transition to the actual site speaks volumes about the quality of their work. We’re excited to see the technology’s potential applications move forward and unfold globally.”

Source: Rajant Corporation