RAK Ports group supports a wide range of trade and business activities in UAE

RAK Ports remains a modern, dynamic and flexible network of five ports, led by a highly experienced and professional international management team. The ports are located in the northernmost emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, providing first class and efficient cargo operations, marine and anchorage, cruise tourism, ship repair and free zone facilities across the emirate.

RAK Ports has traditionally been a central contributor to the local economy of Ras Al Khaimah, acting as a key maritime gateway and remaining a vital component and part of the supply chain for thousands of companies from all corners of the globe. The ports support a wide range of local trade and business activities, from the quarries and cement industries to manufacturing, ship repairs, storage and supply chain companies.

With recent investments in excess of $250 million, and with the construction of deep-water berths and modern equipment, RAK Ports has never been better positioned to be a first-class business partner for local, regional and international companies operating in construction, manufacturing, industrial and supply chain sectors.

In an effort to continue its growth and professionalism, it is now embarking on a digital transformation with the development of its Port Community System, connecting the customers and shipping agents to the new port operating system, where they can interact with the full services offered by the ports, maintaining visibility of the progress of their own operations and transactions efficiently.

The ports, shipping, construction, manufacture and supply chain industries continue to face challenges, such as the cost of shipping, insurances, supply chain costs, climate change and natural disasters, Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical unrest, or even decarbonisation of vessel fuels, while the Ports remain committed to support their current and future stakeholders, partners and customers, identifying and providing cost-effective and operational solutions to enable continued growth for all parties through and beyond these challenging times.

