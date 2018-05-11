Ramping up for Results: Mammoet’s latest fleet expansion prepares for Gulf Coast crane rental services

Mammoet Americas is currently expanding its diverse fleet of cranes and reorganizing for success in the crane rental market in Texas. The expansion will increase Mammoet’s rental capacity in the area and allow the company to better serve the growing demand of its customers. The new branch will focus on day to day transports, lifts, shutdowns, turnarounds and plant maintenance in Texas, in addition to supporting project work along the Gulf Coast.

The Texas branch will provide greater access to Mammoet’s specialist equipment, personnel and high quality service focused on safety, efficiency and engineering. While Mammoet is known for its mega project successes, the company is extending its services to serve smaller lift and transport demands.

“This week marks an important milestone for Mammoet USA as we receive the first of 11 brand new Liebherr All Terrain cranes. This will enable us to deepen our presence in Gulf Coast plants and fulfill our clients’ requests to provide day cranes on top of the project work which Mammoet is so well known for,” stated Pierre Mille, Branch Manager of Mammoet Americas Texas East.

The new fleet will include the brand new LTM-1130-5.1, a 155-US ton capacity all terrain crane with 197 feet of main boom and 72 feet of jib. Furthermore, an additional 10 cranes ranging from 120-US ton to 550-US ton capacity will arrive before the end of summer.

