Rapid Royston EFMS support delivers for Wintermar

Rapid response and support provided by marine engineering specialist Royston to bring an electronic fuel management system (EFMS) back online has enabled an offshore support vessel to swiftly redeploy to new regional operations.

The move saw an enginei system onboard the 70 m length Winposh Regent, originally installed in 2020, but deactivated during recent operations off the coast of West Africa, reactivated to comply with mandatory EFMS requirements.

This will enable the vessel to carry out work in Thailand’s busy coastal waters servicing new oil and gas contracts for its Indonesia-based operator Wintermar Offshore Marine.

Work to reactive the enginei system, which included testing sensor functionality and checking display panels were operating correctly, was undertaken remotely within a short timeframe, has ensured the vessel’s availability for an early departure date.

Offering easy-to-understand fuel data analysis and reporting options, enginei is an advanced fuel monitoring system that can be installed as part of a comprehensive suite of digital marine technologies, delivering long-term vessel efficiency and improved operational performance.

An expanded-on board flowmeter, which comes with proprietary technology offering diagnostic, monitoring and verification functions according to international standards, is a key component of the installed system. This has been integrated with enginei to provide remote sensor verification and performance status without interrupting vessel operation. In addition, sensor verification is traceable and can be documented in compliance with relevant standards and norms.

The data is displayed live through a touch screen bridge display and transmitted remotely to the enginei web portal where the state-of-the-art interface enables the rapid production of intuitive online reports and trending graphs, as well as providing alerts and map dashboard tracking with weather overlays, showing a detailed operational profile for a vessel.

Wintermar is a leading provider of services and equipment to the global offshore support vessel sector, operating a current fleet size of 65 vessels. The company uses EFMS technology to meet its fleet management requirements, turning to enginei again for the APAC region to help improve day-to-day fleet operations and meet requirements for more effective fuel monitoring capabilities.

Muhamad Shanie Mubarak, chief operating officer and head of technical division at Wintermar, said: “Royston responded at short notice with support to meet our urgent needs and ensure enginei was ready to go again for our APAC operations. With its proven track record, remote diagnostic capabilities and ease of use, we see the value of enginei and the transparency it brings to our regional operations in the highly competitive oil and gas sectors.

This is the first enginei installation completed for Wintermar by Royston, which is seeing continued demand from regional customers looking for easy-to-use fuel measurement, control and analysis technology.

Royston’s regional director Alexis Nyeo, said short turnaround times and rapid support capabilities are critical to vessel operators in the oil and gas sector. He added: “Fleet operators are investing in advanced digital solutions to boost vessel performance and reduce carbon emissions in an ever-evolving environmental landscape.

“They want to achieve measurable operational improvements and cost savings, so technology such as enginei is critical to providing the meaningful insights needed to deliver advantageous operational performance more quickly and efficiently.”

Source: Royston