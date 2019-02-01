Rare jet fuel cargo heads to New York Harbor amid weakness in Med

A Medium Range tanker, the Nave Capella, loaded 35,000 mt of jet fuel from Augusta, Italy, and was heading to New York Harbor in a rare move, according to S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow Thursday.

Typically Mediterranean refineries cover local demand only and does not export elsewhere.

However, premiums in the Mediterranean have been very weak of late, as a result of almost non-existent seasonal demand coupled with relatively strong local production levels. Jet yields have been above those of diesel over the winter months, thereby encouraging refiners to continue maximizing jet fuel production over a prolonged period, contrary to seasonal demand patterns.

Meanwhile refinery outages and inventory shortfalls have resulted in some tightness in US Atlantic Coast jet supply which, alongside weak premiums in the Mediterranean, has resulted in the atypical jet cargo heading to New York.

East Coast jet stocks fell 659,000 barrels to 8.1 million barrels during the week ended January 25. USAC inventories two weeks ago dropped to their lowest level since April 1996.

Regional production also fell last week, the data showed. Jet fuel output from USAC refiners dropped 28,000 b/d to 84,000 b/d, a two-month low. Jet imports into the USAC rose 28,000 b/d to 47,000 b/d, a three-week high, buoyed by arrivals from Northwest Europe.

Source: Platts