RBC Signals And Inmarsat Announce Strategic Agreement On Global IoT Connectivity

RBC Signals, global provider of satellite data communication products and solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications. The agreement will see RBC Signals use Inmarsat’s global network to connect its range of applications and solutions for enterprise customers.

The global multi-year leasing agreement pairs Inmarsat’s worldwide ELERA and Global Xpress satellite networks with RBC Signals’ range of new and existing data and Internet of Things (IoT) applications for use across multiple verticals, including oil and gas, maritime, agriculture and utilities. RBC Signals will incorporate these latest evolutions of Inmarsat’s L-band and Ka-band networks into its applications and solutions, enabling new levels of flexibility and service customisation.

Where previous leasing agreements were based on static, pre-set network connectivity specifications, the new partnership will enable RBC Signals to adjust dynamically, reallocate and scale up variables such as spectrum, power levels and geographical reach, according to the changing connectivity needs of individual customers.

“The Internet of Things is transforming how businesses and industries around the world operate,” said Mike Carter, President, Inmarsat Enterprise. “The positive impact of IoT depends on reliable, secure and scalable global connectivity, which is where Inmarsat’s experience, expertise and technology come into their own. Our new agreement with RBC Signals will allow more businesses to benefit from the efficiency, productivity and sustainability gains IoT enables. We look forward to working with RBC Signals to bring new, innovative IoT and other data-driven products and services to market.”

“Companies are increasingly demanding innovative connected products and services, especially around the Internet of Things,” commented Christopher Richins, founder and CEO, RBC Signals. “These products and solutions must have global reach to perform optimally and satellite connectivity is essential to meet the needs of enterprises with assets beyond the reach of terrestrial fixed and mobile networks. IoT, and especially Industrial IoT, is a significant growth area for RBC Signals. Inmarsat with their uniquely positioned network and global coverage is the ideal partner for us to take advantage of this opportunity.

“This partnership will help RBC Signals achieve our aim of being a complete end-to-end solution provider for every organisation that needs best-in-class multi-network solutions. We are proud to announce this new strategic partnership with Inmarsat at such an exciting moment in their history, with the imminent launch of world’s most advanced commercial communications satellite, the new Inmarsat I-6 F1, later this month.”

