ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre and Philippine Coast Guard Co-Organised Meeting with Government Agencies and Shipping Industry to Enhance Maritime Safety and Security in the Sulu-Celebes Seas

18/08/2018

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) and its Philippines Focal Point, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) co-organised a two-day meeting in Manila on 14-15 August 2018 to deepen cooperation and to enhance maritime safety and security in the Sulu-Celebes Seas.

The meeting brought together key littoral stakeholders including relevant government agencies in the Philippines, the Philippine shipping industry, the Indonesia Coast Guard (BAKAMLA), as well as members of the diplomatic community in Manila to review the current situation in the Sulu-Celebes Seas, take stock of past and current efforts to improve maritime safety and security, and explore ways to further deepen cooperation for the freedom of maritime transport and the safety of seafarers.

The first day of the meeting included a panel discussion to address questions from the audience on the current situation in the Sulu-Celebes Seas

ReCAAP ISC will continue to support the efforts of PCG as well as other stakeholders through its mission of sharing timely and accurate information, building the capacity of regional authorities to effectively address maritime crimes, and foster cooperation between government agencies and the shipping industry in the shared fight against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

In the audience were relevant government agencies, the Philippine shipping industry, and members of the diplomatic community based in Manila

The meeting took stock of efforts being taken to enhance maritime safety and security in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and discussed ways to deepen cooperation for the freedom of maritime transport and the safety of seafarers

Source: ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre

