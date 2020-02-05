ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre Upgrades Website to Better Inform Maritime Stakeholders of the Situation of Piracy and Sea Robbery in Asia

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) today launched an upgraded public website to better inform shipping companies, regulatory/law enforcement authorities, analysts/academics, and the media of the latest situation of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

The upgraded website, at www.recaap.org, features the following new functions:

– “Live” tally of incidents of the current year (categorized according to actual/ attempted and severity)

– Cumulative full list of incidents of the current year

– Information on the most recent incident

– Tally of the incidents of the immediate previous year for comparison

– Full list of the incidents of the immediate previous year

– Rolling scrollers that can be activated when needed to display information on the latest incident, as well as Incident Warnings, when necessary

– Monthly slides summarizing the latest situation

– Front page access to latest periodic reports (Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Singe-sheet Summary)

– Front page access to all ReCAAP ISC Guides

– Information on how ReCAAP ISC categorizes incidents based on the level of violence and the economic loss incurred

– Definition of piracy and armed robbery against ships, and what to do if shipping community encounters an incident in Asia

“Based on feedback from the maritime community, access to timely and accurate information is one of the most valuable tools to keep ships safe and to help government authorities efficiently deploy limited resources.

“The upgraded website of the Centre was designed with the needs of our stakeholders in mind, so they can be equipped with an updated and accurate picture of the maritime situation in Asia when making decisions,” said Mr. Masafumi Kuroki, Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC.

Source: ReCAAP