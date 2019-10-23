ReCAAP ISC Incident Alerta on Incidents Involving Ships while underway in the Eastbound Lane of Singapore Strait

ReCAAP ISC today issued the following Incident Alert concerning incidents involving ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Strait. Appended is the summary. The full Incident Alert can be accessed at http://www.recaap.org/alerts:

During January-October 2019 (as of 19 Oct), three incidents of unauthorised boarding of ships in locations of close proximity to each other were reported in the western sector of Singapore Strait. All three incidents occurred to ships of Gross Tonnage between 43,000 and 160,000 while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS).

Of concern was the latest incident on 19 Oct 19 which involved perpetrators who were armed with gun and knife. The perpetrators threatened the crew, tied his hands and escaped with the ship engine spares. The gun was not discharged.

With the occurrence of three incidents in close proximity to each other within a period of 20 days (on 30 Sep, 18 Oct and 19 Oct), the ReCAAP ISC advises all ships to exercise enhanced vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal State.

The ReCAAP ISC recommends to the law enforcement agencies of the littoral States to step up surveillance, increase patrols and respond promptly to incidents reported by ships.

Source: ReCAAP ISC