ReCAAP ISC Issues Warning on Activity of Abu Sayyaf Group in waters off Sabah, Malaysia

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre on 22 May issued the following Warning:

1. On 22 May, ReCAAP ISC has received information from the Philippine Coast Guard (ReCAAP Focal Point) that a group of approximately five ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) members armed with assorted firearms is planning to conduct kidnapping activities in undisclosed areas in Sabah, Malaysia. They are targeting wealthy businessmen or crew of fishing boats and other slow moving ships plying within the waters off Sabah, Malaysia. The group came from Sulu and was monitored to have landed at Omapoy Island, Sipangkot, Sitangkai, Tawi Tawi.

2. Ship masters and crew are strongly urged to exercise extra vigilance when transiting the waters off Eastern Sabah and in the Sulu-Celebes Seas.

3. Source: Philippine Coast Guard

4. This information is to provide maritime situational awareness for mariners operating in the area



Source: ReCAAP ISC