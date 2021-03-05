ReCAAP ISC Issues Warning on Incident Involving Bulk Carrier off Sibutu Island, Tawi-Tawi, Philippines

Recent News

  

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre today issued a Warning based on information from the Philippine Coast Guard (ReCAAP Focal Point) about an incident involving a bulk carrier, Akij Pearl off Sibutu Island, Tawi-Tawi, Philippines on 3 March 2021 at about 1045 hrs. While the bulk carrier was underway, an unidentified speed boat with three perpetrators on board attempted to board the ship. The master reported the incident to the Philippine Navy Littoral Monitoring Station (LMS). There was no mention if the perpetrators were armed. Refer to map below on approximate location of incident.

Source: ReCAAP

As the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group/Kidnap-for-Ransom Group (ASG/FRG) elements are based in the area of the incident, the ReCAAP ISC urges ship master and crew to exercise extra vigilance when transiting the waters off Eastern Sabah and in the Sulu-Celebes Seas, in particular waters off Sibutu Island.
