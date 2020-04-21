ReCAAP ISC Reports 1 Incident of Piracy and 3 Incidents of Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia from 14 to 20 April 2020

During 14-20 April 2020, four incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia were reported to the ReCAAP ISC.

Of the four incidents, one was a piracy incident (CAT 4) that occurred on board a VLCC while underway in the South China Sea.

The three incidents of armed robbery against ships were:

§ A CAT 3 incident that occurred on board a container ship while anchored at Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) Breakwater, Philippines

§ Two CAT 4 incidents that occurred on board , a bulk carrier while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait and an oil tanker while anchored off Alang Anchorage, India



Source: ReCAAP ISC