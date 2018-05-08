ReCAAP Reports Three Piracy Incidents in Asia During April

A total of three incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in April 2018. Of these, one was an incident of piracy and two were incidents of armed robbery against ships. There was no incident of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Sea; and no incident of hijacking of ships for theft of oil cargo.

APRIL 2018

NUMBER OF INCIDENTS

In April 2018, a total of three incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships (comprising two actual incidents and one attempted incident) were reported. All incidents have been verified and reported to the ReCAAP ISC by ReCAAP Focal Points and regional authorities. Graph 1 shows the number of incidents reported each month from April 2017 to April 2018.

STATUS OF SHIPS

Of the three incidents reported in April 2018, two incidents occurred on board ships while underway and one incident on board ship at anchor.

SIGNIFICANCE LEVEL OF INCIDENTS

Chart 1 shows the significance level of incidents6 reported during April of 2009-2018. Of the three incidents reported in April 2018, one was a CAT 3 incident that occurred at Muara Berau anchorage, Indonesia, one was a CAT 4 incident that occurred in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (off Pulau Batam, Indonesia) and one was an attempted piracy incident occurred in the South China Sea.

There was no CAT 1 or CAT 2 incidents reported in April 2018. The severity of incidents had lessened in April 2017 and April 2018 compared to the same period of 2009-2016.

