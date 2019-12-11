ReCAAP: Situation of Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia in November 2019

Overview

– A total of eight incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in November 2019

– Of the eight incidents reported in November 2019, five incidents (comprising four actual incidents and one attempted incident) occurred in the Singapore Strait

– No piracy incident was reported

– There was also no report of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah reported

– However, the abduction of crew for ransom in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah remains a serious concern

– ReCAAP ISC is also concerned about the continued occurrence of incidents on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

Number of Incidents

– In November 2019, eight incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported

– Of the eight incidents, six were actual incidents and two were attempted incidents

– All incidents have been verified and reported to the ReCAAP ISC by ReCAAP Focal Points

Status of Ships

– Of the eight incidents reported in November 2019:

o Five incidents occurred on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

o Two incidents on board ships anchored at Batangas anchorage, Philippines

o One incident on board ship berthed at Belawan port, Indonesia

Significance Level of Incidents

– Of the six actual incidents reported in November 2019, three were CAT 3 incidents and three were CAT 4 incidents

– All three CAT 3 incidents occurred on board bulk carriers while underway in the Singapore Strait

– Of the three CAT 4 incidents:

o One occurred on board a barge towed by a tug boat in the Singapore Strait

o One occurred on board a product tanker berthed at Belawan Port, Indonesia

o One occurred on board a tanker anchored at Batangas anchorage, Philippines

Source: ReCAAP