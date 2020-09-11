ReCAAP: Six Armed Robbery Incidents in Asia During August

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre released the August 2020 Report on the situation of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.

Overall Situation

In August 2020, six incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia

No piracy incident was reported

There was no report of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah, Malaysia in August 2020

However, the abduction of crew for ransom remains a serious concern as demonstrated by the Warning issued by ReCAAP ISC on 2 July 20 that five Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were planning to conduct abduction of crew from ships passing by the TawiTawi and Sabah waters

ReCAAP ISC is concerned about the continued occurrence of incidents on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

Two incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait in August 2020

With these, a total of 21 incidents were reported in the Singapore Strait during January-August 2020 comprising 17 incidents occurred in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS), two incidents in the precautionary area, one incident in the westbound lane of the TSS and one incident just outside (south) of the TSS

January to August Year-on-Year Comparison

During January-August 2020, a total of 65 incidents (comprising 63 actual incidents and two attempted incidents) of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia

Of the 65 incidents, three were incidents of piracy and 62 were incidents of armed robbery against ships

Compared to January-August 2019, the total number of incidents reported during January-August 2020 had increased by 38%

A total of 47 incidents (comprising 43 actual incidents and four attempted incidents) were reported during January-August 2019

The number of incidents reported during January-August 2020 was the highest compared to the same period of 2016-2019.

Source: ReCAAP