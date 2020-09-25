ReCAAP: Special Report on Incidents at anchorages/ports in the Philippines

Incidents at anchorages/ports in the Philippines Advisory

1. Following the increase of the number of incidents of sea robbery reported at Manila and Batangas anchorages/ports during Jan-Sep 2020, the shipping industry is advised to adopt the following measures when anchor/berth in the area:

• Enhance vigilance and maintain strict anti-robbery watch

• Keep the ship’s surroundings well lit, keep flood lights on

• Keep sharp look-out for small boats approaching close to the ship and do not allow any boats to come near ship as much as possible

• Keep the ship’s forward store room double and heavily locked.

• Keep breathing apparatus, brass articles (such as fire nozzles) or paint drums, in safe and secured stores

• Sound alarm when sighted suspicious boats loitering in the vicinity of the ship, or suspicious persons on board the ship

• Report immediately all incidents and suspicious activities in the vicinity via Channel 16 to alert all ships in the vicinity, the VTMS and nearest Coast Guard Station.

Ship masters are advised to immediately report all incidents to the local authorities. The contact numbers for ships bound for Manila and Batangas ports/anchorages are as follows:

Manila ports/anchorages

Coastal Guard District National Capital Region – Central Luzon: Contact numbers: +63 917 821 8124

+632-8-527-3882 (landline)

Email address: [email protected]

[email protected]

Coast Guard Station Manila

Contact number: +63 917 842 7614

Email address: [email protected]

Batangas ports/anchorages

Coast Guard Station Batangas

Phone numbers: +63 917-842-6649

+63 998-585-5846

Email address: [email protected] [email protected]

Ships can also report directly to the PCG Command Centre

PCG Command Centre

Contact numbers: +632-8-527-8481(ext:6136/37) (landline);

+632-998-585-5327 /+632-917-842-8249 (mobile)

+632-8-527-3877 (fax)

Email Address: [email protected]

Overview

1. There has been an increase of the number of incidents reported at the anchorages/ports in the Philippines during Jan-Sep 2020. This Special Report is to alert the shipping industry on the increase of the number of the incidents, provides an insight of the incidents, the modus operandi of the perpetrators and actions taken by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Total number of incidents at anchorages/ports in the Philippines

2. During Jan-Sep 2020, 13 actual incidents were reported in the Philippines. Of these, nine incidents occurred at Manila anchorage, three incidents at Batangas and one incident at General Santos Harbour anchorage. Refer to Annex A for the description of the 13 incidents. The number of incidents reported in the Philippines for the first nine months of 2020 has almost doubled compared to the entire year of 2019. Seven incidents were reported in 2019. Graph 1 shows the number of incidents reported at ports/anchorages in the Philippines during 2007-2019 and Jan-Sep 2020.

Significance level of incidents

3. Of the 13 actual incidents reported during Jan-Sep 2020, two were CAT 2, three were CAT 3 and eight were CAT 4 incidents. The majority of the incidents during Jan- Sep 2020 were CAT 4 incidents, and this accounts for 62% of the number of actual incidents (eight of 13 incidents). This is consistent with the past 13-year trend of incidents during 2007-20191 where 70% of the incidents were CAT 4 incidents (55 of 79 actual incidents). Chart 1 shows the significance level of incidents reported in the Philippines during 2007-2019 and Jan-Sep 2020.

Incidents at anchorages/ports in the Philippines (2007-2019 and January-September 2020)

4. A total of 102 incidents (comprising 92 actual incidents and 10 attempted incidents) were reported at anchorages/ports in the Philippines during the 13-year period of 2007- 2019 and Jan-Sep 2020. Of the 102 incidents, 52 incidents occurred at Manila anchorages (51%), 29 incidents at Batangas (28%) and 21 incidents at other anchorage (21%). Graph 2 shows the number of incidents at anchorages/ports in the Philippines during 2007-2019 and Jan-Sep 2020.

Source: ReCAAP