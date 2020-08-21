The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has today published a revised edition of the information paper Recommendations on the Proactive Use of Voyage Data Recorder Information.

This information paper updates OCIMF’s Recommendations on the Proactive Use of Voyage Data Recorder Information (published in 2013) to consider the impact of recent updates to VDR performance standards by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). These updated requirements, along with experience gained from using VDR data proactively, particularly related to the assessment of human element aspects, are discussed in this revised edition.

This information paper provides recommendations on how to obtain the maximum benefit from the proactive use of VDR data and aims to enhance safety of navigation.

OCIMF Managing Director Robert Drysdale said, “VDR technology and use of data has progressed at a tremendous pace over recent years. Data received from VDR is now capable of much more than simply being recorded to be reviewed in case of an incident. At only 20 pages, this is an easy read which will improve the safety performance of our industry.”

Source: OCIMF