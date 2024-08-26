Record Attendance at Nautical Institute Singapore Conference as Industry Leaders Tackle Critical Challenges in Decarbonizing the Shipping Ecosystem

The Nautical Institute Singapore proudly hosted its most successful conference to date, attracting a record number of 221 delegates. Titled “Charting a Greener World – Dealing with Sustainability, Emergency Preparedness, and Seafarer Well-being,” the conference was held on 21 August 2024 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

The event was graced by the Guest of Honour, Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and featured a keynote address by Mr. Jeremy Sutton, CEO of Swire Shipping, a prominent voice in the maritime industry.

This year’s conference boasted a stellar lineup of speakers, including industry veterans and thought leaders who engaged in robust discussions about the critical challenges and opportunities facing the shipping industry as it navigates the path to decarbonization. The event was also attended by key regulatory authorities, including senior representatives from the Singapore Maritime Academy, National Maritime Safety at Sea Council, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, further underscoring the importance of collaboration between industry and regulators in achieving a sustainable future.

The conference sparked an essential debate on the efficacy of the current green initiatives within the maritime sector. Some speakers voiced concerns that these efforts might be more about image than substance, pointing to the risk of greenwashing overshadowing genuine progress. The discourse underscored the need for transparency and accountability in the industry’s green transition.

A major focus of the conference was the readiness of the shipping industry to adopt alternative fuels. While the necessity of greener fuel options is widely acknowledged, the discussion highlighted the substantial challenges that lie ahead. These include the infrastructural limitations, and the significant financial investments required to support the transition to sustainable technologies.

Despite these challenges, the conference concluded with a powerful call for collaborative action. There was a strong consensus among the delegates that the industry’s decarbonization goals can only be achieved through shared responsibility and cooperation among shipping companies, regulators, and stakeholders. This collaborative approach is seen as essential to overcoming the barriers to adopting sustainable practices and ensuring the industry’s long-term environmental sustainability.

Reflecting on the event, Captain Hari Subramaniam, Hon. Chair of The Nautical Institute (Singapore Branch) said: “This year’s conference not only highlights the industry’s unwavering enthusiasm for securing a greener future but also reinforces the importance of shared dialogue in achieving that goal. I’m proud that The Nautical Institute Singapore Conference continues to serve as a vital platform for meaningful discussion and collaboration, enabling the industry to address and debate the key issues that will shape our collective future.”

Source: The Nautical Institute (Singapore)