Record Cargo received at the Port of Wilmington

Moving a wind turbine blade of more than 200 feet and 13.5 tons calls for patience and precision. GT USA Wilmington safely and successfully handled the largest wind turbine blades ever received at its Delaware terminal, recently unloading and transferring 39 blades over two days.

“This was a delicate operation as the slightest error could have resulted in damage to one blade, and that makes a group of three inoperable,” said Mike Hall, Chief Operations Officer.

The massive blades, headed for the GE Renewable Energy Beech Ridge II wind turbine project in West Virginia, were manufactured in Brazil and brought to Wilmington by the m/v BBC TOPAZ. A plaque to mark the occasion was given to Captain Yuriy Vovk in a ceremony on board the vessel.

“We are thrilled to be able to support mutual customer GE Renewable Energy by successfully receiving the largest wind turbine blades to cross our docks,” said GT USA-Wilmington CEO Eric Casey. “The efforts of the entire team led to providing quality service to GE Renewable Energy for whom we have handled hundreds of blades over many years.”

Casey said a second BBC Chartering vessel with 15 x 62.2 m blades from Suape, Brazil is due in August to complete the 54-blade shipment.

American Transport Systems of New Castle, DE provided the specialized blade trailers with steerable rear axles.

Source: GT USA Wilmington