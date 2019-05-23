Record international iron ore prices spur lower grade exports from India

International iron ore prices climbing to over $100 per tonne, the highest in five years, has kindled hopes of revival in exports of lower grade iron ore from India.

Exports of iron ore of up to 58 per cent attract zero duty. Traders said, once the prices of this baser grade of iron ore breaches $70, exports become a viable option. Odisha alone has in excess of 100 million tonnes of inferior grade iron ore accumulated at the mine heads. Since the ore is not absorbed in the domestic market, exports seem the only outlet. Besides, Odisha, Jharkhand also have inventories of lower grade iron ore. Together, Odisha and Jharkhand account for over 80 per cent of the country’s accumulated iron ore stockpile.

Despite the ‘zero duty’ incentive, exports of lower grade material did not gain traction because of flagging demand in international markets, especially China. China’s steel mills had shown more proclivity to buy enriched iron ore and even pellets as the local and national governments there launched a crackdown on polluting industries to meet emission norms.

However, supply disruptions in Brazil and Australia and plunging inventories at China’s ports goaded the steel makers to source more iron ore, reviving demand for Indian exporters. Prices of lower grade ore have touched $85, spelling lucrative business for domestic miners. Higher grade iron ore (65 per cent Fe) prices zoomed to $115, while futures of benchmark 62 Fe grade iron ore soared to $103 at China’s Dalian commodity exchange.

“Over the last three months, demand for lower grade iron ore has witnessed an upswing. The demand uptick has been observed after mines disruptions in Brazil and Australia. As international prices flare up, we expect the momentum to sustain and rise in shipments meant for exports. There is immense stock in the domestic market and this needs to be liquidated,” said a mining industry source.

In FY2019, India turned a net importer of iron ore as imports outweighed exports. The country’s iron ore imports saw a spike of 43 per cent to 12.3 million tonnes (mt) as steel makers preferred to source higher grade ore from overseas and the spread between imported and domestic iron ore prices closed in. Offering a contrarian trend, iron ore exports from the country tanked 56 per cent to 6.9 mt owing to mining ban clamped in Goa by the Supreme Court, depressed seaborne prices and steep 30 per cent export duty (on higher grade ore) contained exports.

India’s iron ore exports scenario could reverse if the recent rally in global prices sustains. Analysts are betting on benchmark Fe grade iron ore fines’ prices to rise to $110 as Chinese steel makers, planning to ramp up output, will be keen to replenish stock. Moreover, the simmering trade tensions between the US and China is expected to buoy prices. Global iron ore supply crunch is unlikely to ease anytime soon with 40 mt of supplies choked after breaches at tailing dams of Brazil-based Vale, the world’s largest iron ore miner. The tailing dam bursts in late January this year at Vale’s mines in Brazil had sparked turmoil in iron ore supplies.

