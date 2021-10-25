Record Number Of More Than 180 Jobs On Offer At The Maritime Singapore Connect (MSC) Maritime Career Fair

More than 180 jobs by 23 companies across commercial, operations, technology, corporate finance, human resources as well as sales and marketing are on offer at the MSC Maritime Career Fair, which will run virtually from 25 to 29 October 2021.

This is the highest number of jobs available at the maritime career fair since the MSC Office—a unit under the Singapore Maritime Foundation—began organising it in 2016.

Complementing the maritime companies are four organisations—the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and Workforce Singapore (WSG)—that will present jobseekers with skills upgrading and professional development programmes. WSG will also conduct two sessions of a “Personal Branding in Your Job Search” seminar to enhance the efforts of jobseekers. The two sessions will be held on 25 and 27 October 2021.

This is the first time that maritime companies as well as organisations from the workforce development ecosystem have come together as a collective effort to present career opportunities and skills upgrading programmes to job seekers at the MSC Maritime Career Fair.

“Besides the number of jobs available, the spectrum of companies participating—from leading shipping companies, port operators, maritime service providers and a maritime technology start-up—is indicative of the diversity and dynamism of the ecosystem here,” said Ms. Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

“Equally noteworthy is the wide variety of opportunities available. While some are in areas such as chartering and operations and will appeal to those with a maritime background, there are also openings in corporate and technology roles such as finance and accounting, as well as software engineering and business analytics that job seekers can build meaningful careers in,” noted Ms. Tan.

Jobseekers can join the MSC Maritime Career Fair here.

Registration for the “Personal Branding in Your Job Search” seminar is open here. For the full list of participating organisations, please refer to Annex A.

Source: Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF)