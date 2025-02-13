Record Profits for HMM and Pan Ocean as Freight Rates Skyrocket

South Korean shipping giants HMM and Pan Ocean have reported record-breaking performances for the past year, driven by a sharp rise in maritime freight rates. This surge, largely attributed to geopolitical tensions such as the Red Sea crisis, has propelled the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) to an average of 2,506 points last year, marking a 149% increase (1,005 points) compared to the previous year.

On Feb. 11, HMM announced its consolidated sales figures, revealing an impressive 11. 70 trillion won in revenue, with an operating profit of 3.513 trillion won. This represents a 39% increase in sales and a staggering 501% surge in operating profit, making it the third-highest in the company’s history, following the exceptional periods during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

Similarly, Pan Ocean reported consolidated sales of 5.161 trillion won, with an operating profit of 471.2 billion won, reflecting an 18.3% increase in sales and a 22.1% rise in operating profit. These figures underscore the robust performance of the shipping industry amidst global economic challenges.

Despite the current downturn in the shipping industry, both HMM and Pan Ocean are committed to aggressive investment strategies, including fleet expansion. The industry anticipates a potential decline in profitability due to increased uncertainty from the acceleration of supply chain restructuring in response to U.S. protectionist tariff policies this year.

HMM is set to bolster its competitiveness by introducing nine 9,000 TEU methanol-powered container ships, aligning with the industry’s push towards sustainability. The company also plans to expand its services in high-growth markets such as the Atlantic, India, and South America, aiming to capture emerging opportunities.

Pan Ocean, on the other hand, is focused on enhancing its market responsiveness by expanding its fleet. A representative from Pan Ocean stated, “We will respond swiftly in a market where unpredictable situations frequently occur,” emphasizing the company’s commitment to strengthening its market position through strategic fleet acquisition and operation.

The shipping industry’s recent profitability can be traced back to several key factors. The global shipping industry is highly sensitive to economic conditions, trade policies, and geopolitical events, all of which can significantly impact freight rates and profitability. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, caused unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains, leading to a surge in demand for goods and, consequently, higher shipping rates.

Geopolitical influences, such as the Red Sea crisis, have also played a crucial role in disrupting shipping routes and affecting freight rates. The SCFI, a key indicator of global container shipping rates, reflects these fluctuations, with its significant increase indicating higher freight rates and increased profits for shipping companies.

Source: Business Korea