Record September Volume Leads To Busiest Quarter Ever At Port Of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles processed 883,625 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September, an increase of 13.3% compared to 2019. It marks the busiest September as well as the best single three-month quarter – 2,701,847 TEUs – in the Port’s 114-year history.

“Despite unresolved questions about our nation’s health, economy and export strength, imports have improved significantly after a difficult spring,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “I commend our longshore labor force, Los Angeles marine terminal operators, truckers and supply chain stakeholders who continue to rise to the challenge throughout this pandemic.”

September loaded imports increased 17.3% to 471,795 TEUs compared to the previous year. Loaded exports decreased 0.3% to 130,397 TEUs. Empty containers increased 14% to 281,434 TEUs. The 883,625 TEUs in total eclipsed the previous September record of 801,264 set in 2018.

Year to date, cargo has decreased 8.9% compared to 2019.

Ninety seven cargo vessels arrived in September, with no canceled sailings. The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Oliver discharged and loaded more than 30,200 TEUs during its visit in September to APM Terminals. It’s the second highest all-time number of TEUs handled in a single ship visit at the Port of Los Angeles.

Source: Port of Los Angeles