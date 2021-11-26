Record Win of 5 Awards for the Member Companies of MISC Group at the MSOSH Awards 2021

MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is pleased to announce that its member companies walked tall with five awards in hand, namely four “Gold Merit” awards and one “Gold Class 1” award, a record achievement for the Group at the 39th Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) Awards 2021, held on 25 November 2021.

Datuk Yee Yang Chien, President/Group Chief Executive Officer of MISC said, “We are honoured to be recognised at the MSOSH Awards 2021 and we would like to accord our sincere appreciation to the distinguished panel of auditors for recognising our firm and consistent commitment in promoting the integration of health, safety, security and environment in our operations and business strategy across the MISC Group.”

“Well done to our workforce at sea and shore for the outstanding safety performance and commitment in ensuring that our operations are conducted with the highest level of compliance and risk management, exceeding industry standards and best practices. These accomplishments will only inspire us to continuously uphold the highest standards of HSSE across our operations globally as we strive to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders,” Datuk Yee added.

MISC Group’s achievements at the MSOSH Awards 2021 comprised:

• MISC Maritime Services Sdn Bhd (MMS): “Gold Merit” for Sungai Udang Port in Melaka under the Logistics and Transportations Sectors.

• Eaglestar Shipmanagement (L) Pte. Ltd. (Eaglestar): “Gold Merit” under the Logistics and Transportations Sectors.

• Malaysian Maritime Academy, also known as Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM): “Gold Merit” under the Educational Sectors.

• Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE): “Gold Merit” under the Petroleum, Gas, Petrochemical & Allied Sectors.

• Malaysia Vietnam Offshore Terminal Limited (MVOT 1): “Gold Class 1” for its Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) asset, the FSO Orkid, under the Petroleum, Gas, Petrochemical & Allied Sectors.

Inaugurated in 1982, MSOSH Awards is annually presented to organisations in Malaysia with proven outstanding OSH performance. The awards recognise organisations who are proactively and continually improving their OSH performance based on their normal lagging indicators as well as consistency, persistence and resilience in their OSH practices at the workplace. The audited companies are subjected to stringent document and site verification audits by the MSOSH panel of qualified and dedicated auditors.

Source: MISC