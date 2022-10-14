Records Could be Broken in the S&P Market During 2022

The secondhand vessel market has “caught fire” during the nine-month period of 2022, with thousands of ships changing hands. Tankers and bulkers are the main “culprits”, with ship owners opting for more conventional tonnage.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “Sale and Purchase activity during the first three quarters of 2022 has been remarkable. Focusing only on Tankers and Bulkers, such vessels changing hands during the first three quarters of 2022 are reported to be somewhere between 1050-1100 ships, totalling around 85 million dwt”.

“More specifically, approx. 525 Tankers and approx. 550 Bulkers sales have been recorded during that period. A strong increase of abt 40% is witnessed in the Wet tonnage transactions when comparing Q1-22 to Q3-22, while a reduction of close to 30% is noticed in the number of Bulkers sales when comparing Q3-22 to Q1-22”, said Intermodal’s SnP broker, Mr. Mohamed Rabie.

According to Mr. Rabie, “that fluctuation in the number of deals per sector, reflects the shifting buying interest towards the Wet tonnage, which prevails the market in recent months, given the unfolding energy crisis, expected shortages in the European market & sanctions linked to the Russia-Ukraine situation coming in force, generating longer-average trade routes”.

He added that “during the past six months the dry Bulk rates have notably declined, something which is slowly and steadily affecting the asset values as well. However, that seems to be coming close to its end, as the commodity of “Coal” in particular, is needed to boost the unfolding global energy shortages and limited supplies on other energy sources and we’re already seeing a rebound in the Panamax up to Capesize vessels rates. That rebound is expected to further support smaller segments of the Dry Bulk sector as well.

Looking at the broader picture, current trends appear to be more of a long-lasting market driver, rather than a momentary spike that would deflate soon. Even if the ongoing war hopefully ends soon, energy shortages, the need for reconstruction and the fact that the market would have to re-utilize its traditional trading routes/flows, is something that would clearly take time”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.

In its weekly report, Intermodal said that “buying interest in the SnP realm remains healthy for the dry bulk sector while the volume of tanker materialized deals noted a small decline. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “ROWAN” (299,988dwt-blt ‘01, Japan), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for a price in the region of $28.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “OCEAN ADVENTURE” (57,814dwt-blt ‘15, Japan), which was sold to Japanese buyers, for a price in the region of $23.0m”, it concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide